UPDATE 1-Xenon Pharmaceuticals' acne drug fails mid-stage study
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday it would abandon its acne drug, after it failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study.
March 31Valenta Farmatsevtika :
* FY 2014 net profit under Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 2.03 billion roubles ($34.93 million) versus 999.4 million roubles year ago
* FY 2014 revenue to RAS of 9.53 billion roubles versus 6.89 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1EY5qNh
* Says approved investment in equity shares of VKT Pharma Pvt Ltd