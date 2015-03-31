BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg recommends dividend of RUB 1.05/ord shr for 2016
* Recommends dividend of 1.05 rouble per ordinary share and of 0.11 rouble per preferred share for 2016, totaling to 463.7 million roubles ($8.10 million)
Mar 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Scentre Management Limited
(Scentre)
Guarantor Scentre Group Limited
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date April 8,2022
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.723
Reoffer price 99.723
Reoffer yield 2.404 pct
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date April 8,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNPP & DB (B&D)
Ratings A1 (stable)(Moody's)
Listing ASX Listing
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN Programme
ISIN XS1215153930
* FY profit attributable to equity holders of bank rmb4.52 billion, down 8 percent