Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Akka Technologies SA :
* Reports full year net income of 27.2 million euros ($29.20 million) versus 30.1 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.50 euro per share
* Full year revenue is 885.6 million euros, up 0.9 pct
* Sees organic sales growth in 2015
* Sees improved margins in 2015
* Confirms 2018 targets of revenues of 1.2 billion euros, current operating income of 100 million euros and current operation margin of between 8 pct and 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/1xvS9xV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9316 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order