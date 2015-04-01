(Refiles to add "Said on Tuesday" in first bullet point)

April 1 Cencorp Oyj :

* Said on Tuesday the company had agreed with Danske Bank Plc on extending the overdraft facility of 0.95 million euros ($1.02 million) available to the company until Sept. 30, 2015

* The export credit limit and the bank guarantee limit have expired

* Said had agreed with Savcor Group Oy on extending the loan period of a convertible bond of about 0.364 million euros until Sept. 30, with SCI Invest Oy on extending the loan period of a convertible bond of about 0.746 million euros until Sept. 30, and with Savcor Invest B.V. on extending the loan period of a loan of 1.0 million euros until Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon:

