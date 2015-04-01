(Corrects date in second bullet point to April 2, 2015 from 2.14.2015)

March 31Viking Line Abp :

* Said on Tuesday current Finnish icebreaker union dispute threatens Viking Line's passenger traffic

* Current threat of a strike relating to Finnish icebreakers may also be extended to a sympathy strike starting Thursday April 2, 2015 at 14.00 Finnish time

* Strike may involve all of Viking Line's vessels, affecting some 87,000 trips

* Said Viking Line is not a part of the underlying conflict and is unable to influence the negotiations

Source text: bit.ly/1G4Ay38

