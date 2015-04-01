UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 1 Sapec SA :
* Reported on Tuesday FY consolidated EBITDA of 28.5 million euros ($30.71 million) versus 32.2 million euros a year ago
* Full year revenue is 441.9 million euros versus 474.3 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1GKiwlQ
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.