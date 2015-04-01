April 1 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA :

* Said on Tuesday it dissolved letter of intent from Dec. 19, 2014, concerning possible acquisition of stake in Hawe SA ,

* Does not plan to undertake any further actions with the aim of executing aforementioned transaction

Further company coverage: [PTIP.WA>:]

(Gdynia Newsroom)