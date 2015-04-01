UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 1 Vistula Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit W.Kruk SA resolved to raises its capital and offer all new shares to the company
* W.KRUK SA will raise its capital to 200 million zlotys from 100,000 zlotys via issue of 19,990,000 series B shares
* Vistula Group will subscribe for all shares offered by W.Kruk SA and pay for them via contribution in-kind
* Contribution in-kind will consist of its unit active in jewellery business, and worth 275.5 million zlotys ($72.8 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7829 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.