April 1 Vistula Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit W.Kruk SA resolved to raises its capital and offer all new shares to the company

* W.KRUK SA will raise its capital to 200 million zlotys from 100,000 zlotys via issue of 19,990,000 series B shares

* Vistula Group will subscribe for all shares offered by W.Kruk SA and pay for them via contribution in-kind

* Contribution in-kind will consist of its unit active in jewellery business, and worth 275.5 million zlotys ($72.8 million)

($1 = 3.7829 zlotys)