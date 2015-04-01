(Makes clear bank is not receiving additional state guarantee)
BRUSSELS, April 1 German lender HSH Nordbank's
estimated use of 2.1 billion euros ($2.26 billion) of
state guarantees from 2019 to 2025 does not need EU regulatory
approval as it is part of measures already agreed with the
European Commission, the Commission said on Wednesday.
"The announcement made today has no further state aid
implications as it is fully covered under the measures already
approved either in 2011 or temporarily in 2013," a Commission
spokeswoman said.
She said a 2013 investigation into a 10-billion-euro risk
shield and 3-billion-euro recapitalisation provided by the
German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein is still
ongoing.
($1 = 0.9281 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by David Evans)