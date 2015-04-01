ZURICH, April 1 Swiss chemicals group Sika
said on Wednesday the local takeover board had given a
ruling on a "back-door" takeover by French building materials
group Saint-Gobain.
Sika said the board had ruled that an "opting out" clause
was applicable to Saint-Gobain's offer and the transaction did
not trigger an obligation to present a mandatory bid for the
whole company.
Saint-Gobain has agreed to buy from the Burkard-Schenker
family a 16.1 percent stake that carries 52.4 percent of the
Swiss company's voting rights, enough for control provided the
voting rights are transferable.
(Editing by David Holmes)