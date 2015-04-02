Xxxxx xx Solutions 30 SA :

* Announced on Wednesday that it won a five-year 90 million euro ($97.01 million) contract for the roll-out of broadband internet infrastructure in France from one of the main infrastructure groups in Europe

* Said the client is a European telecommunications operator Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9277 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)