Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 2GO internet SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it ends the first quarter of 2015 with a further growth in its customer base
* It reached 25,460 active customers as of March 31, a 43 pct increase versus the number recorded in the same month in 2014
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order