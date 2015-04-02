April 2 Eutelsat Communications SA :

* Announced Wednesday the early refinancing of a 800 million euro ($862.64 million) bank term loan expiring in December 2016

* The refinancing was undertaken via a new term loan of 600 million euros expiring in March 2020 and the early reimbursement of 200 million euros

