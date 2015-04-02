Earnings, deal talk drive European share rebound, DAX stands out
* EDP gains on plan to buy out renewables subsidiary (Adds details, closing prices)
April 2 Lidds AB :
* Employs new CFO and clinical research and development manager (FoU-manager)
* Bengt Norvik, who will be new CFO, starts on 22 April and replaces Per-Ola Forsberg
* Carl-Gustaf Gölander, who starts on April 15, will be head of clinical research and development (FoU) and replaces Hans Lennernäs
* FY net profit of 20.7 million euros ($22.4 million) versus loss of 5.6 million euros year ago