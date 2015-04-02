UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 2Makarony Polskie SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its management board has recommended to shareholders' meeting to allocate the FY net profit of 3.97 million zlotys ($1.05 million) partially to dividend payment and partially to capital reserve
* A total of 1.57 million zlotys will be distributed as dividend, representing a dividend of 0.17 zlotys per share
* The remaining 2.4 million zlotys will be assigned to capital reserve
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.