* Said on Wednesday that its management board has recommended to shareholders' meeting to allocate the FY net profit of 3.97 million zlotys ($1.05 million) partially to dividend payment and partially to capital reserve

* A total of 1.57 million zlotys will be distributed as dividend, representing a dividend of 0.17 zlotys per share

* The remaining 2.4 million zlotys will be assigned to capital reserve

($1 = 3.7633 zlotys)