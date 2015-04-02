BRIEF-Russian Railways sign MoU with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways
* Says signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic Republic of Iran Railways for strategic cooperation in the railways electrification
April 2 Ofgem (Not E.On AG)
* Ofgem secures £7.75 million package from e.on
* £7.75 million will be paid to citizens advice to help vulnerable consumers Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LAUSANNE, March 28 Glencore does not see further consolidation in agricultural commodities as straightforward and views a U.S. acquisition as less crucial than in the past, the group's agriculture chief said on Tuesday.