UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 2Helio SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the total value of its contract with Auchan Polska Sp. z o.o. in the last 12 months is 11.8 million zlotys ($3.2 million)
* The company delivers dried fruit snacks to Auchan Polska and the contract of biggest value (235,100 zlotys) was signed on March 3
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7480 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.