April 2Pamapol SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it has received a notification from Agricultural Market Agency (ARR) that its offer for one of the partnership tasks within the operational program for food aid 'Program Operacyjny Pomoc Zywnosciowa 2014-2020, Podprogram 2015' has won the tender offer

* The company placed an offer for deliveries of minced pork for 18.7 million zlotys ($4.98 million)

($1 = 3.7515 zlotys)