April 1 Akelius Residential publ AB :

* Said on Wednesday, had bought a property in New York

* Acquisition is the first in the US for Akelius, the price is 109 million Swedish crowns ($12.66 million)

* Property, which is from year 1920, consists of 41 apartments and is located in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

