UPDATE 1-Turkish bank exec charged in U.S. case on Iran sanctions evasion
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
April 1 Akelius Residential publ AB :
* Said on Wednesday, had bought a property in New York
* Acquisition is the first in the US for Akelius, the price is 109 million Swedish crowns ($12.66 million)
* Property, which is from year 1920, consists of 41 apartments and is located in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
($1 = 8.6078 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust said on Tuesday that its unitholders approved the company's takeover by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion.