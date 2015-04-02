UPDATE 1-Turkish bank exec charged in U.S. case on Iran sanctions evasion
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. authorities have arrested an executive of a Turkish state-owned bank who is accused of conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran.
April 2 PIFN Meridian OJSC :
* FY 2014 net profit to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 68.5 million roubles ($1.20 million) versus 127.96 million roubles year ago
* FY 2014 revenue to RAS of 1.21 billion roubles versus 346.3 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BTcnOQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.9300 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 28 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust said on Tuesday that its unitholders approved the company's takeover by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion.