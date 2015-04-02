Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 2 Cofidur SA :
* Reports full year consolidated operating result of 2.6 million euros ($2.83 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago
* To propose 2014 dividend of 0.04 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1FlYYm3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9197 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order