BRIEF-Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development to pay cash 2.8 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd :
April 3 Avenir Finance SA :
* Reported on Thursday a full year net loss group share of 1.3 million euros ($1.41 million) vs profit of 17.9 million euros year ago
* Has for FY 2017 objective to reach a revenue of 110 million euros (increase of 38 pct in 3 years)
* Expects an operating margin over 10 pct at the end of FY 2017
* Said on Thursday that its unit, PT Bintang Sinar Perkasa (BSP), signed a conditional agreement to acquire 49 pct stake in PT Kapur Prima Perkasa (KPP) based in Indonesia