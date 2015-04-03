April 3 Avenir Finance SA :

* Reported on Thursday a full year net loss group share of 1.3 million euros ($1.41 million) vs profit of 17.9 million euros year ago

* Has for FY 2017 objective to reach a revenue of 110 million euros (increase of 38 pct in 3 years)

* Expects an operating margin over 10 pct at the end of FY 2017

Source text: bit.ly/19QeZp6

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)