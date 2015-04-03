April 3Mondo TV SpA :

* Announced on Thursday that it has filed to the Italian Stock Exchange a request to list its Switzerland-based subsidiary, Mondo TV Suisse, on the AIM market

* The diffusion of the shares among the public will be obtained through the free assignment by the holding company Mondo TV to its shareholders of a number of shares representing 19 pct of the company's capital of Mondo TV Suisse

