BRIEF-Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development to pay cash 2.8 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd :
April 3Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni SpA :
* Announced on Thursday that on March 30, it has closed the first subscription period for its 2014-2019 convertible bonds named 'Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni 2014-2019 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 2.5pct'
* A total of 2,782 convertible bonds were subscribed for a total value of 3.1 million euros ($3.37 million)
* Said on Thursday that its unit, PT Bintang Sinar Perkasa (BSP), signed a conditional agreement to acquire 49 pct stake in PT Kapur Prima Perkasa (KPP) based in Indonesia