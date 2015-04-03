April 3Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni SpA :

* Announced on Thursday that on March 30, it has closed the first subscription period for its 2014-2019 convertible bonds named 'Valore Italia Holding di Partecipazioni 2014-2019 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 2.5pct'

* A total of 2,782 convertible bonds were subscribed for a total value of 3.1 million euros ($3.37 million)

