BRIEF-Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development to pay cash 2.8 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd :
April 3Pro Kapital Grupp :
* Reported on Thursday that its Supervisory Council has approved issue of secured, callable, fixed rate bonds (the Bonds)
* Says will raise up to 50 million euros ($54.40 million) from the issuance of the Bonds
* Nominal value of the Bonds will be 100,000 euros
* The Bonds will carry interest at a fixed rate, which shall not be higher than 8 pct per annum
* Issue of the first tranche of the Bonds is expected to take place in April or May
* Final redemption of the Bonds will occur in five years after the issue date of the first tranche of the Bonds
* Said on Thursday that its unit, PT Bintang Sinar Perkasa (BSP), signed a conditional agreement to acquire 49 pct stake in PT Kapur Prima Perkasa (KPP) based in Indonesia