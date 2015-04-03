UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3Tableo SA :
* Announced on Thursday that it has signed a contract with CSY SA for sale of a part of its business for a total of 1.85 million zlotys ($494,348)
* Business operations that Tableo sells to CSY consist of distribution of automotive parts and manufacturing vehicle registration plates
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7423 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.