* Announced on Thursday that it has signed a contract with CSY SA for sale of a part of its business for a total of 1.85 million zlotys ($494,348)

* Business operations that Tableo sells to CSY consist of distribution of automotive parts and manufacturing vehicle registration plates

($1 = 3.7423 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)