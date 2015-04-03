UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 3 Dmail Group SpA :
* Announced on Thursday that it has decided to file to a relevant court a request for admission to the procedure for arrangement with creditors
* The resolution was adopted as a result of the checks performed which found it impossible to achieve the expected results from the debt restructuring agreement approved on July 31, 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.