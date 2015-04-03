April 3 Farm 51 Group SA :

* Said on Thursday that its shareholders' meeting approved capital increase by a minimum of 62,500 zlotys and maximum of 130,000 zlotys via issuance of series H shares

* The company will no more offer 1.3 million series H shares with nominal value of 0.10 zlotys per share in a public placement

