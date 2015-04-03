April 3 Adiuvo Investment SA:

* Said on Thursday that it resolved to increase its capital by no more than 31,000 zlotys ($8,274) via issue of no more than 310,000 series I shares at issue price of 17.21 zlotys per share

* Series I shares will be offered outside public offer

($1 = 3.7465 zlotys)