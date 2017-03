April 3 Orphee SA :

* Said on Thursday that it completed share repurchase program

* The company repurchased 3,859,118 own shares (9.99 percent stake) for 34.3 million zlotys ($9.2 million)

($1 = 3.7433 zlotys)