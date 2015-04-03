April 3 Warsaw Stock Exchange:

* The Warsaw Stock exchange resolved to admit to trade on the main market shares of Indata Software SA as of April 8

* Indata Software will list on WSE's main market 11 million series A shares, 2 million series B shares, 650,000 series C shares, 37,230,837 series D shares, 3,418,800 series E shares, 5 million series F shares and 1,179,000 series G shares

Source text - bit.ly/1CBD6lp

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)