April 6 Audio Visual Enterprises SA :

* Said on Friday will propose share capital increase in the range of 8 million euros ($8.78 million) to 12 million euros in next shareholders' general meeting

* Says capital increase to be completed within 2015

($1 = 0.9112 euros)