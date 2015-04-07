BRIEF-US Patent board rules for Biogen in Forward patent case
* US Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling is about "interference" and follows earlier ruling for biogen on ipr Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
April 7 Eurofins-Cerep SA :
* Reports full year net loss of 0.49 million euros ($535,913) versus loss of 0.89 million euros a year ago
* Full year revenue is 18.5 million euros, down 8.48 percent Source text: bit.ly/1ya0Rm5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Friday that vaccinations have begun in a mid-stage trial testing an experimental DNA vaccine for Zika.