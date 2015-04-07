Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 7 Neurosoft Software Production SA :
* Said on Monday FY EBITDA 3.1 million euros ($3.39 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 2.8 million euros versus 0.7 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 10.3 million euros versus 5.8 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order