NIAID begins vaccinations in a mid-stage trial for Zika
March 31 The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Friday that vaccinations have begun in a mid-stage trial testing an experimental DNA vaccine for Zika.
April 7 Genfit SA :
* Reported on Friday full year 2014 total income of 6.77 million euros ($7.40 million) compared to 5.97 million euros a year ago
* Full year net loss is 17.02 million euros compared to loss of 12.65 million euros
* Cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments at end of 2014 equalled 76.3 million euros compared to 20.92 million euros a year ago
* Lilly Endowment Inc reports open market sale of 210,000 of co's common stock on march 30 at $84.674 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nrnkag) Further company coverage: