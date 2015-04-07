April 7 Genfit SA :

* Reported on Friday full year 2014 total income of 6.77 million euros ($7.40 million) compared to 5.97 million euros a year ago

* Full year net loss is 17.02 million euros compared to loss of 12.65 million euros

* Cash, cash equivalents and current financial instruments at end of 2014 equalled 76.3 million euros compared to 20.92 million euros a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)