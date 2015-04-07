April 7 Sumol+Compal SA :

* Said on Monday that, in the general meeting of the same day, it has approved the payment of gross dividend of 0.163 euro per share

* Together with the payment previously announced in March 12, it makes a total of 0.1908 euro per share

* Payment to be done as of April 16

* Ex-dividends date is April 14

