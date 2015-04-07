April 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services AG
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 16, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 25bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 25bp
ISIN XS1216646825
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2021
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.938
Yield 0.76 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS1216647716
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date April 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & UniCredit
Ratings A2 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
