UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 7 Burelle SA :
* FY net income group share of 134.0 million euros ($145.3 million) versus 110.0 million euros year ago
* Proposes dividend of 8 euros per share
* Sees progression in 2015 consolidated results
* Says Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA sets target of achieving revenue of 7 billion euros by 2018
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9220 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.