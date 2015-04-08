MADRID, April 8 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REIG JOFRE

Spain's Reig Jofre said on Wednesday it has completed the acquisition of marketing licenses in the UK for four topical dermatological products from Dema UK Ltd.

ABERTIS

Talks between toll-road operators, including Spain's Abertis, and the French government about a possible increase of highway tariffs are continuing and no deal has been signed, French Energy Minister Segolene Royal said on Wednesday.

For today's European market outlook double click on .EU. For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on .IBEX For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click HOT-ES For Spanish language market report double click on .MES For latest Eurostocks report please double click on .EU