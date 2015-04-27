April 27 Esotiq & Henderson SA :

* Said on Saturday that on April 20 Warmenbad Investment Limited sold 55,500 shares of the company (3.14 percent stake) in two privately negotiated transaction

* Following the transactions, Warmenbad Investment Limited lowered its stake in company to 7.80 percent from 10.94 percent Source text for Eikon:

