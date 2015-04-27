April 27 Stylepit A/S :

* Said on Friday, that the company's analysis of strategic and structural options for increasing revenue and earnings continues

* Said no decision on entering into particular transaction had been made, and that there is no guarantee that Stylepit will enter into such transaction in the future

* Said still sees 2014/15 net sales to decline 20 pct to 380 million Danish crowns ($55.38 million) and EBITDA loss to be 28 million crowns

($1 = 6.8613 Danish crowns)