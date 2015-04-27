April 27 Dassault Systemes SA :

* Announced on Friday the acquisition of Modelon GmbH

* Modelon GmbH develops 'ready-to-experience' content for systems modelling and simulation which are strategic to transform the transportation and mobility industry

* The acquisition of Modelon GmbH marks the latest step in reinforcing its commitment to design smart products in the age of experience

