Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Hawe SA :
* Said on Sunday that it received a declaration of intention to take up shares of the new issue from Whitestone Capital SA (Whitestone)
* Whitestone said that it is willing to acquire new shares of the company for a total issue price of 30 million zlotys ($8.1 million)
* The conditions for the investment are, among others, Hawe's management's consent for the capital increase as well as completion of the management buyout agreed between Hawe, Whitestone and Hawe's management board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7108 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)