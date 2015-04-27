April 27 Hawe SA :

* Said on Sunday that it received a declaration of intention to take up shares of the new issue from Whitestone Capital SA (Whitestone)

* Whitestone said that it is willing to acquire new shares of the company for a total issue price of 30 million zlotys ($8.1 million)

* The conditions for the investment are, among others, Hawe's management's consent for the capital increase as well as completion of the management buyout agreed between Hawe, Whitestone and Hawe's management board

