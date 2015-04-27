BRIEF-Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan
* Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, April 27 Karo Bio :
The board of Karo Bio has resolved to issue 13,480,392 new shares in Karo Bio to the shareholders of Tanomed AB at an issue price of SEK 1.48 per share and in total 20 MSEK, which is equal to the agreed purchase price.
As previously informed, Karo Bio has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Tanomed AB against payment in shares in Karo Bio AB.
Link to press release: here
* Imugene raises $3.0 mln from options plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has secured just over $1 million via short term loans with shareholders, ceo and majority of board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pre-specified success criteria of Phase 1B breast cancer trial have been met, and study will now progress to Phase 2. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: