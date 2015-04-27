April 27 Luz Saude SA :

* Plans investment to run operation of two Casa de Saude de Guimaraes units through company from Grupo Luz Saude

* Says within the insolvency process of Casa de Saude de Guimaraes SA analyzes conditions to achieve an investment to run operation of the units Hospital Privado de Guimaraes and Clihotel de Gaia Source text: bit.ly/1Jv3RNN

