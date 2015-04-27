BRIEF-Anteo Diagnostics secures over $1 million via short term loans
* Has secured just over $1 million via short term loans with shareholders, ceo and majority of board members
April 27 Luz Saude SA :
* Plans investment to run operation of two Casa de Saude de Guimaraes units through company from Grupo Luz Saude
* Says within the insolvency process of Casa de Saude de Guimaraes SA analyzes conditions to achieve an investment to run operation of the units Hospital Privado de Guimaraes and Clihotel de Gaia
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pre-specified success criteria of Phase 1B breast cancer trial have been met, and study will now progress to Phase 2.
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a capital raising.