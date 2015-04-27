April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 30, 2017

Coupon 3 months Euribor + 33 basis points

Issue price 100.1030

Reoffer price 100.1030

Spread 3 months Euribor + 28 basis points

Payment Date April 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro when fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1227070247

