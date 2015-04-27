April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date March 30, 2017
Coupon 3 months Euribor + 33 basis points
Issue price 100.1030
Reoffer price 100.1030
Spread 3 months Euribor + 28 basis points
Payment Date April 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1227070247
