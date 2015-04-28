April 28 Wodkan Przedsiebiorstwo Wodociagow i Kanalizacji SA (Wodkan) :

* Said on Monday that the company's shareholders decided to allocate 818,988 zlotys ($223,608) from the FY 2014 net profit for dividend and 9.772.70 zlotys to reserve capital

* Plans to pay FY 2014 dividend of 0.16 zloty per share

($1 = 3.6626 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)