April 28 Wodkan Przedsiebiorstwo Wodociagow i Kanalizacji SA (Wodkan) :

* Said on Monday that it dismissed Arletta Nowicka, Joanna Serafin and Krzysztof Skrzypinski from their posts as members of the supervisory board

* Appoints Tomasz Lewandowski, Joanna Stasinska and Henryk Szymczak as new members of its supervisory board

