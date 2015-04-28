April 28 Vilniaus Degtine AB :

* Says to invest 3.1 million euros ($3.37 million) in distillery

* Investment will be used to modernize distillery, which will increase output capacity of company by 1.5 times and enable producing up to 27 thousand liters of spirit a day

