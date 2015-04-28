April 28 Man

* CEO says sees decrease of at least 30 percent in Brazilian market in 2015

* CEO says sees recovery in Brazil in q3, q4

* CEO says has cut costs in Brazil by 30 percent, cut workforce by 25 percent, increased prices

* CEO says can't rule out we will post a loss in Brazil in 2015

* CEO says European market to grow 2-3 percent in 2015

* CEO says will evaluate production stop in Russia mid-May, no plans to withdraw Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)